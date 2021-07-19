A stormy start

The monsoon session of Parliament got off to an acrimonious start on Monday, with both Houses frequently adjourned amid protests by opposition party members who seemed to demand discussions on various issues all at once. From the covid pandemic to a spyware scandal and from farm laws to fuel prices and the state of our economy, voices were raised on so many worries to such a din that no deliberation could take place on anything. The well of our Lok Sabha was stormed, of course, as is almost customary now on such occasions.