A stormy start

A stormy start

Premium
Photo: Mint
1 min read . 19 Jul 2021 Livemint

Stalling Parliament is an inefficient way to hold a government publicly accountable. It permits no verbal exchange that could qualify as a debate and thus allows no dissection of an issue that could yield value or help form a considered opinion

The monsoon session of Parliament got off to an acrimonious start on Monday, with both Houses frequently adjourned amid protests by opposition party members who seemed to demand discussions on various issues all at once. From the covid pandemic to a spyware scandal and from farm laws to fuel prices and the state of our economy, voices were raised on so many worries to such a din that no deliberation could take place on anything. The well of our Lok Sabha was stormed, of course, as is almost customary now on such occasions.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address, introducing new members of his ministerial team, was not spared disruption either. Government leaders slammed the opposition’s behaviour. Parliamentarians opposed to the Centre should bear in mind that stalling Parliament is an inefficient way to hold a government publicly accountable. It permits no verbal exchange that could qualify as a debate and thus allows no dissection of an issue that could yield value or help form a considered opinion. We face unprecedented problems right now, and the government has much to explain. But both sides of every argument need to be heard. Calmly.

