A strong arm to ease a choke-hold

It is that time of the year again. Delhi-NCR’s air pollution levels are on the rise, having doubled after Dussehra celebrations over the weekend. News that the Centre will constitute a statutory body to enforce anti-pollution measures must thus be welcomed. As envisaged, the said body will have officials from the environment ministry and Central Pollution Control Board, apart from representatives of NCR states, scientists, anti-pollution experts and legal eagles. It will have powers to enforce its decisions and not just make suggestions. This would imply a major shift, since the government’s pollution-control advice so far has not been legally binding on states.

This immediate focus is expected to be on stubble burning, which has always been blamed for choking the capital in this season every year. But data from monitoring agency SAFAR suggests that the incineration of crop residue by farmers contributed only 16% to Delhi’s pollution on Monday. Fireworks, vehicular emissions and other pollutants need attention as well.

This immediate focus is expected to be on stubble burning, which has always been blamed for choking the capital in this season every year. But data from monitoring agency SAFAR suggests that the incineration of crop residue by farmers contributed only 16% to Delhi's pollution on Monday. Fireworks, vehicular emissions and other pollutants need attention as well.

The Delhi government, meanwhile, has launched a campaign urging motorists to switch off their vehicles at red lights. While encouraging the use of public or shared transport could help, covid risks make that a poor option right now. An odd-even plan of road rationing for cars was tried and rejected as a worthwhile idea. Construction activity could be halted, but that would further delay projects whose progress schedules were taken apart by our lockdown. We need a clean-up that lasts. Perhaps the new board will draw lessons from Los Angeles, Beijing and other mega-cities that nearly choked before solving their air crisis.