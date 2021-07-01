The last quarter ended on a sobering note, with India’s manufacturing output slipping into a contraction, according to a survey released on Thursday. The manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) fell to 48.1 in June from 50.8 in May. This is the first time in almost a year that it has slid below the 50 mark, which separates contraction from expansion.

That the reading fell despite several states easing restrictions last month is a surprise. Core-sector output data put out by the government on Wednesday had shown a 16.8% expansion, though on last year’s low base, in key infrastructure industries in May. The lifting of curbs was expected to allow greater business activity, but the PMI has no sign of that. As the index tracks order books, which can display lags, maybe the unlock spring will show up in July. However, it could also be a case of our second wave, which came as a rude shock, having cast a shadow on commercial projections in some industries, resulting in cut-backs. Its unforeseen distress had prompted analysts to raise the uncertainty assigned to our economic prospects. The weak PMI could be a signal that we can’t rely on an automatic bounce back to pre-covid form.

