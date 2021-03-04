A tale of 111 cities

It’s no surprise that the top 10 cities in the million-plus category are in south and west India, the country’s most prosperous regions. Srinagar, in the north, figures as the second-worst city to live in, after the country’s coal capital Dhanbad. Struck by natural beauty of the Kashmir Valley, tourists have had a long record of expressing a desire to settle in Srinagar, but the realities of residence there are grim, with internet services a luxury and security breaches and disruptions routine. That Dhanbad should be even less easy to live in, by the index, speaks of how hard Jharkhand needs to work on its urban settlements. Also, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, whose cities fare poorly too.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}