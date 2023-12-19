Opinion
A telecom reboot is welcome but not at the cost of privacy
Summary
- While social media can’t dodge legal oversight, the state must not intrude into the online lives of people.
The Telecommunications Bill, 2023, tabled in the Lok Sabha on Monday, is designed to subsume a clutch of old Indian laws, especially a telegraph law that predates most of the telecom technology we use today. A big revamp was clearly needed.
