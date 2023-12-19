A telecom reboot is welcome but not at the cost of privacy

Some proposals cut both ways. Telecom spectrum allotments that bypass auctions, for example, may hasten the launch of new services, but could also run into controversy over a level-playing field. What glare out are parts that have far less to justify them. The Bill would let the government take over, manage or suspend any or all telecom services or networks in the interest of national security. To prevent statist excess, the bar for this must be high: Only a national emergency under Article 352 should allow such drastic action.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}