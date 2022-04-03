After a trade pact with the UAE, India has signed one for mutual market access with Australia. Prime Minister Narendra Modi called it a “watershed moment" for bilateral relations and highlighted gains for supply-chain stability and Indo-Pacific security. His Australian counterpart, poll-bound Scott Morrison, said it “opens a big door to the world’s fastest-growing major economy" for Aussie exporters. Stuff like wool, coal, LNG, alumina and other ores would be imported free of duty, while apparel, textiles, gems and jewellery, engineering goods, etc., will be shipped down under sans tariff barriers. Two-way trade could zip from some $27 billion to a potential $50 billion over five years. Given our wider trade shyness of recent years, this deal calls for a toast in its honour. As if in anticipation, duties on Aussie wine will be slashed.