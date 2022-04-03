A toast to trade ties

A scatter of bilateral deals on specific items is no substitute for a win-win world market that helps everyone specialize. Still, any openness is a cause for celebration

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

After a trade pact with the UAE, India has signed one for mutual market access with Australia. Prime Minister Narendra Modi called it a “watershed moment" for bilateral relations and highlighted gains for supply-chain stability and Indo-Pacific security. His Australian counterpart, poll-bound Scott Morrison, said it “opens a big door to the world’s fastest-growing major economy" for Aussie exporters. Stuff like wool, coal, LNG, alumina and other ores would be imported free of duty, while apparel, textiles, gems and jewellery, engineering goods, etc., will be shipped down under sans tariff barriers. Two-way trade could zip from some $27 billion to a potential $50 billion over five years. Given our wider trade shyness of recent years, this deal calls for a toast in its honour. As if in anticipation, duties on Aussie wine will be slashed. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

After a trade pact with the UAE, India has signed one for mutual market access with Australia. Prime Minister Narendra Modi called it a “watershed moment" for bilateral relations and highlighted gains for supply-chain stability and Indo-Pacific security. His Australian counterpart, poll-bound Scott Morrison, said it “opens a big door to the world’s fastest-growing major economy" for Aussie exporters. Stuff like wool, coal, LNG, alumina and other ores would be imported free of duty, while apparel, textiles, gems and jewellery, engineering goods, etc., will be shipped down under sans tariff barriers. Two-way trade could zip from some $27 billion to a potential $50 billion over five years. Given our wider trade shyness of recent years, this deal calls for a toast in its honour. As if in anticipation, duties on Aussie wine will be slashed.

Globalization is faltering. The World Trade Organization has cut its 2022 forecast for global trade growth from 4.7% to 2.5% because of the Ukraine war and “related policies", apart from pandemic snarls. A scatter of bilateral deals on specific items is no substitute for a win-win world market that helps everyone specialize. Still, any openness is a cause for celebration.

Globalization is faltering. The World Trade Organization has cut its 2022 forecast for global trade growth from 4.7% to 2.5% because of the Ukraine war and “related policies", apart from pandemic snarls. A scatter of bilateral deals on specific items is no substitute for a win-win world market that helps everyone specialize. Still, any openness is a cause for celebration. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}