A truly odd case

Speculation ran rife, of course, to quell which RBI stated on Monday that RBL was stable. By RBL’s last audited accounts, it had adequate capital for its risk-bearing assets, a provision coverage ratio of 76.6%, and could cover its liquidity needs. RBI said it had intervened under a rule that’s invoked “as and when it is felt that the board needs closer support in regulatory/supervisory matters." While this statement was welcome, bank customers and investors were still clueless about what the actual matter was. We need a detailed disclosure. Word on how serious RBL’s challenge is may help calm market nerves