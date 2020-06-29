Opinion | A twist of rates

Yields on short-dated government bonds have slumped in recent weeks, amid a flush of liquidity, while those on long-tenure paper remain stubbornly high. Buoyant long-term interest rates tend to make government borrowing costly. By twisting the yield curve and flattening it a bit, RBI hopes to catalyse credit and spur economic growth. Commercial banks have been loath to fund projects, as an old pile-up of bad loans and an economic contraction combine to threaten their own financial stability. Unless we see a revival in demand, efforts to compress the cost of capital may not aid our economy much. Yet RBI must try. It must use every tactic it’s got.