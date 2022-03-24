The Karnataka high court this week declined to quash rape charges levelled by a wife against her husband, denying him an infamous exception in our rape law. “A man is a man; an act is an act; rape is a rape, be it performed by a man the ‘husband’ on the woman ‘wife’," a single-judge bench of Justice M. Nagaprasanna said. Noting its negative psychological and physiological effects, the ruling called upon lawmakers to criminalize marital rape, reasoning that a legal cover for it was contrary to the “soul of the Constitution", the Right to Equality.

At last, acknowledgement. Almost a fourth of all Indian women reported facing either domestic or sexual violence, according to our latest National Family Health Survey, while this survey’s previous round had found women in India 17 times more likely on average to face sexual violence from their husbands than others. Despite such glaring evidence of injustice, India has remained one of only 32 countries that have not yet criminalized sexual assault within marriage. Arguments of the law’s potential misuse to settle scores in case of ruptured relations is no excuse to deny wives justice. No institution can be held above the law.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.