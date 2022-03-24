A win for justice

At last, acknowledgement. Almost a fourth of all Indian women reported facing either domestic or sexual violence, according to our latest National Family Health Survey, while this survey’s previous round had found women in India 17 times more likely on average to face sexual violence from their husbands than others. Despite such glaring evidence of injustice, India has remained one of only 32 countries that have not yet criminalized sexual assault within marriage. Arguments of the law’s potential misuse to settle scores in case of ruptured relations is no excuse to deny wives justice. No institution can be held above the law.