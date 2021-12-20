Aadhaar for polls?

If the Election Commission is expected to use either a voter’s ID card or Aadhaar to let people cast their votes, then that could pose a problem. If not, then it’s unclear what convenience such a link would offer us at ballot booths. When the Aadhaar system was launched, it promised that it’d obviate the need for multiple documents to establish who we are. Instead, it was deployed as an add-on requirement for many government interfaces, thereby adding to our burden of civic compliance. Today, the Centre’s zest for Aadhaar linkages with other databases seems aimed less at making our lives easier and more at data consolidation for purposes that haven’t yet been adequately justified.