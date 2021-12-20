Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Opinion / Quick Edit /  Aadhaar for polls?

Aadhaar for polls?

Members opposed to this had various objections, such as whether non-citizens would get a chance to vote, given that Aadhaar is a biometric ID card that also establishes a holder’s domestic domicile but not citizenship.
1 min read . 20 Dec 2021 Livemint

Today, the Centre’s zest for Aadhaar linkages with other databases seems aimed less at making our lives easier and more at data consolidation for purposes that haven’t yet been adequately justified

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

A new flashpoint between the ruling and opposition benches emerged on Monday, with the Lok Sabha passing the Election Laws (Amendment) Bill amid protests in the House. The bill will allow the digital linking of our electoral rolls with voters’ Aadhaar identity details. Members opposed to this had various objections, such as whether non-citizens would get a chance to vote, given that Aadhaar is a biometric ID card that also establishes a holder’s domestic domicile but not citizenship.

A new flashpoint between the ruling and opposition benches emerged on Monday, with the Lok Sabha passing the Election Laws (Amendment) Bill amid protests in the House. The bill will allow the digital linking of our electoral rolls with voters’ Aadhaar identity details. Members opposed to this had various objections, such as whether non-citizens would get a chance to vote, given that Aadhaar is a biometric ID card that also establishes a holder’s domestic domicile but not citizenship.

If the Election Commission is expected to use either a voter’s ID card or Aadhaar to let people cast their votes, then that could pose a problem. If not, then it’s unclear what convenience such a link would offer us at ballot booths. When the Aadhaar system was launched, it promised that it’d obviate the need for multiple documents to establish who we are. Instead, it was deployed as an add-on requirement for many government interfaces, thereby adding to our burden of civic compliance. Today, the Centre’s zest for Aadhaar linkages with other databases seems aimed less at making our lives easier and more at data consolidation for purposes that haven’t yet been adequately justified.

If the Election Commission is expected to use either a voter’s ID card or Aadhaar to let people cast their votes, then that could pose a problem. If not, then it’s unclear what convenience such a link would offer us at ballot booths. When the Aadhaar system was launched, it promised that it’d obviate the need for multiple documents to establish who we are. Instead, it was deployed as an add-on requirement for many government interfaces, thereby adding to our burden of civic compliance. Today, the Centre’s zest for Aadhaar linkages with other databases seems aimed less at making our lives easier and more at data consolidation for purposes that haven’t yet been adequately justified.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!