Act fast to ease the pain

The worst may be behind us insofar as the direct health impact of the covid-19 pandemic is concerned, but the disease’s ugly economic effects are only just beginning to manifest. India’s latest services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) shows activity in the sector has shriveled, with the index plummeting to 5.4 in April from 49.3 in March. A reading below 50 indicates a contraction. This is the biggest contraction on record and bodes poorly for the economy since the services sector contributes about three-fifths of the national gross domestic product.

While the sector seems to have already ground to a literal halt, there may be more pain in store as cases of covid-19 still are rising, which would come in the way of any meaningful relaxations being provided from the lockdown—currently scheduled to continue until 17 May. This implies that businesses may have to either remain shut for longer or operate on partial capacity, which would, in turn, worsen the jobs crisis and consumption demand.

Data released last week showed factory activity in India, as measured by the manufacturing PMI, also plummeted to a record low last month. Given the broadening pain, the economy cannot afford to do without a big-bang stimulus package any longer. Though the government has been assuring that it is in the making, it needs to act urgently before any long-term damage is done. At the same time, it needs to begin reopening the economy, of course with adequate safety measures. Any further delay in announcing the stimulus would strengthen the odds of an economic contraction this year.

