Activism overdone

From 1 April 2021, a revised tax law was expected to bar the raking up of tax cases dating back more than three years for review. Yet, the first quarter of 2021-22 saw over 90,000 such past-case notices issued on the back of just a government notification. This dubious device was challenged by thousands of bewildered taxpayers. The SC, however, upheld those notices, exercising its special authority under Article 142 to do so, even as it expressed concern for the exchequer. This constitutes an awkward stretch of a provision meant for rare instances. For the sake of checks and balances, the country must limit its use.