Adani’s wealth

Gautam Adani, the business magnate with diverse interests who has lately been betting big on clean energy, has become Asia’s richest man, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, which has placed his net worth at $88.5 billion, a shade higher than Mukesh Ambani’s $87.9 billion. With this, Adani joins the club of the world’s 10 richest people. By Bloomberg’s estimate, his wealth rose by about $12 billion last year.

Just a few years ago, an Adani group coal project had been earning criticism, with its Carmichael mine in Australia under the shadow of controversy. The conglomerate’s infrastructure expansion and green turn, in synchrony with the Indian government’s pursuit of carbon exhaust reduction, boosted the value of the billionaire’s equity holdings. Shares of Adani Green and Adani Total Gas have soared more than 1,000% since the start of 2020, while those of Adani Enterprises and Adani Transmission have gained upwards of 730% and 500%, respectively. Adani companies are not very widely owned, though, with their public floats smaller than what investors may expect of such a large business group. This, of course, could change over the years.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.