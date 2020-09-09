Address attitudes

India’s covid death curve seems to have a life of its own. It’s still rising, even as the US and Brazil now display a distinct downtrend after having flattened a little over a month ago. It’s sad but true. On daily lives lost to the pandemic, our country tops the global chart. Over the week that ended on 7 September, an average of 1,054 Indians succumbed to the virus that has wracked lives and livelihoods worldwide. Our share of fatalities is expanding, too, and fast. In the aforementioned week, every fifth person who fell victim to the pathogen was Indian.

The numbers are disturbing, no doubt. However, such a sense of fatigue, or perhaps helplessness, seems to have set in that our eyes often glaze over when presented with the ugliness of our corona curve. Sadly, lethargy is observed to have overcome our vigil. We need to be shaken alert again. Attitudes need to be addressed. For this, perhaps we should call upon the services of our advertising industry. Creative juices need to get flowing for a high-impact public service campaign, one that can crack the clutter, go viral, and reach even far-flung India. Surely, this wasn’t meant to be a horror movie. And it won’t be over till it’s over.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via