Address attitudes

The numbers are disturbing, no doubt. However, such a sense of fatigue, or perhaps helplessness, seems to have set in that our eyes often glaze over when presented with the ugliness of our corona curve. Sadly, lethargy is observed to have overcome our vigil. We need to be shaken alert again. Attitudes need to be addressed. For this, perhaps we should call upon the services of our advertising industry. Creative juices need to get flowing for a high-impact public service campaign, one that can crack the clutter, go viral, and reach even far-flung India. Surely, this wasn’t meant to be a horror movie. And it won’t be over till it’s over.