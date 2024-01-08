Aditya L1 is a big inspiration
- A solar observatory placed at a Lagrange Point in space inspires metaphors of balance and evokes the tale of Icarus. Maybe studying the Sun will give us a good sun-shield against climate change.
A Lagrange point is a position in space where the gravitational forces of two large bodies, like the Earth and Sun, interact to produce a balance that holds a small third body in place between both. Get the math right, and it’s the perfect spot in space to place a solar observatory, as India’s space agency did this weekend with its Aditya L1, which joins Europe’s SOHO, among others.