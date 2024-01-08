Aditya L1 is a big inspiration

A Lagrange point is a position in space where the gravitational forces of two large bodies, like the Earth and Sun, interact to produce a balance that holds a small third body in place between both. Get the math right, and it’s the perfect spot in space to place a solar observatory, as India’s space agency did this weekend with its Aditya L1, which joins Europe’s SOHO, among others.

LI refers to the first of five balance points. This marks another moment of pride for India, which has also been investing in pushing the frontiers of lunar knowledge. The event holds inspiration for science students, aspiring spacefarers and others, including those inspired to see our latest space success in terms ranging from euphoric to metaphoric. After all, L1 offers an elegant example of an equilibrium in nature.

To the literary inclined, it evokes the cautionary myth of Icarus, who soared higher than he should have and got dangerously close to the Sun. It’s what the world has hot-propelled its way towards, in this metaphor, as the gaseous exhaust of an Industrial Age upsurge in fuel-burning leaves us exposed to climate disaster. Studying the Sun could perhaps help design a good sun-shield someday.