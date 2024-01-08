Aditya L1 is a big inspiration

LI refers to the first of five balance points. This marks another moment of pride for India, which has also been investing in pushing the frontiers of lunar knowledge. The event holds inspiration for science students, aspiring spacefarers and others, including those inspired to see our latest space success in terms ranging from euphoric to metaphoric. After all, L1 offers an elegant example of an equilibrium in nature.

Hi! You're reading a premium article Start 14 Days Free Trial