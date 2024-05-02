AI frontier: Can India leap ahead?
Summary
- Microsoft will invest $1.7 billion in Indonesia as part of its grand AI plan. Indian IT service firms must keep pace with the AI trajectory. Let’s combine local talent with openness to other models.
With artificial intelligence (AI) seen as the next big frontier for tech businesses, Microsoft’s global expansion budget has been grabbing attention. The company has declared it plans to invest $1.7 billion in Indonesia over the next four years to expand its cloud infrastructure, especially for AI support.