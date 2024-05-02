AI frontier: Can India leap ahead?

With artificial intelligence (AI) seen as the next big frontier for tech businesses, Microsoft’s global expansion budget has been grabbing attention. The company has declared it plans to invest $1.7 billion in Indonesia over the next four years to expand its cloud infrastructure, especially for AI support.

This will be the American company’s biggest investment in Indonesia, which has the third-largest pool of software developers in the region, behind only India and China. Microsoft, placed in pole position for the Generative AI race by its recent OpenAI deal, expects to train 840,000 people in Indonesia for AI. To the extent that AI may mark an inflexion point in digital technology, with competition in this field set to turn red-hot, Indian IT firms will have to keep pace with the AI trajectory.

So far, the domestic IT services industry has given the impression of being caught somewhat off-guard by what AI developments could imply for the software work they do. The good news is that it’s still early days for AI, industry leaders are scanning the horizon, and too much is at stake for every move not to be tracked. For a leap ahead, India must combine local talent with openness to all models.