Business News/ Opinion / Quick Edit/  AI frontier: Can India leap ahead?

AI frontier: Can India leap ahead?

Livemint

  • Microsoft will invest $1.7 billion in Indonesia as part of its grand AI plan. Indian IT service firms must keep pace with the AI trajectory. Let’s combine local talent with openness to other models.

Microsoft, placed in pole position for the Generative AI race by its recent OpenAI deal, expects to train 840,000 people in Indonesia for AI.

This will be the American company’s biggest investment in Indonesia, which has the third-largest pool of software developers in the region, behind only India and China. Microsoft, placed in pole position for the Generative AI race by its recent OpenAI deal, expects to train 840,000 people in Indonesia for AI. To the extent that AI may mark an inflexion point in digital technology, with competition in this field set to turn red-hot, Indian IT firms will have to keep pace with the AI trajectory.

So far, the domestic IT services industry has given the impression of being caught somewhat off-guard by what AI developments could imply for the software work they do. The good news is that it’s still early days for AI, industry leaders are scanning the horizon, and too much is at stake for every move not to be tracked. For a leap ahead, India must combine local talent with openness to all models.

