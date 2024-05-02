AI frontier: Can India leap ahead?

This will be the American company’s biggest investment in Indonesia, which has the third-largest pool of software developers in the region, behind only India and China. Microsoft, placed in pole position for the Generative AI race by its recent OpenAI deal, expects to train 840,000 people in Indonesia for AI. To the extent that AI may mark an inflexion point in digital technology, with competition in this field set to turn red-hot, Indian IT firms will have to keep pace with the AI trajectory.

