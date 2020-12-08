Aim, click and test

We should have expected it. Smartphones have just been drafted to the cause of quick covid detection . Or so goes the claim. According to a study published in the journal Cell, a smartphone camera can be used like a microscope to see how a sample reacts to testing. As reported, the technique involves a direct RNA hunt for corona traces, unlike tests that first convert RNA into DNA and then magnify it for examination. It takes less than half an hour to conduct, claim its advocates, and it doesn’t just reveal one’s covid positive or negative status, but also the viral load.

For this test to get regulatory approval, it would need to show reasonably low levels of both false negative and false positive errors. Variations in camera quality (and dust blurs) might also need to be taken into account. If it gets a go-ahead, it would allow a big ramp-up of testing. Its advantage would lie in its potential reach. People in far-flung areas, where there are few diagnostic facilities, would be able to test themselves in a jiffy. This, in turn, would help quash the pandemic. But its reliability needs to be certified before any of that. Diagnosis by phone-cams could turn out to be both catchy and dodgy.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via