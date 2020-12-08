Aim, click and test

For this test to get regulatory approval, it would need to show reasonably low levels of both false negative and false positive errors. Variations in camera quality (and dust blurs) might also need to be taken into account. If it gets a go-ahead, it would allow a big ramp-up of testing. Its advantage would lie in its potential reach. People in far-flung areas, where there are few diagnostic facilities, would be able to test themselves in a jiffy. This, in turn, would help quash the pandemic. But its reliability needs to be certified before any of that. Diagnosis by phone-cams could turn out to be both catchy and dodgy.