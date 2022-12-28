Overcrowding at some airports in India lately may have suggested a surge in air passenger traffic. It has gone up, no doubt. But probably not by as much as it appears at a glance. According to CareEdge Ratings, in 2022-23, despite a 70% jump year-on-year, we’ll still reach only 93% of the pre-pandemic level. The big leap would owe largely to last year’s covid-shrunk base. It is only next fiscal year when we can finally expect to surpass our pre-covid numbers by 1.12 times, according to CareEdge, even as overseas travel stages a comeback. So, while some airports may seem caught in a voluminous rush of revenge flying, normalcy is yet to be achieved. Unfortunately, the pandemic still lingers, and the government has asked for some covid precautions to go back in place. Whether fears of another wave of infections will hold air travellers back is far from clear at this point. Many seem reluctant to cancel their plans until there is an upshoot in covid cases. While crowds can spread the virus, airlines have been assuring fliers that cabin air is replaced often and there is little horizontal airflow aboard aircraft, so the sealed-tube risk of catching the bug is lower than it may seem.