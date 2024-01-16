Aircraft confinement: There must be a way out
Summary
- A flight passenger was arrested after he assaulted the pilot in anger over a delay in taking off due to heavy fog. The assaulter was clearly in violation of the law, but spare a thought for passengers trapped by inordinate delays.
Even as Delhi shivers, tempers are flaring at its airport. On Monday, a passenger on a Delhi-to-Goa flight was arrested after he assaulted the pilot, who had stepped into the passenger cabin to announce a delay in taking off on account of heavy fog. While circumstances can get aggravating for passengers confined to a long metal tube for longer than they expect, what the irate passenger did was unpardonable.