Aircraft confinement: There must be a way out

Livemint 1 min read 16 Jan 2024, 08:00 AM IST
That a passenger made the aircraft’s pilot his target was worse, for that could have had implications for the flight’s departure that can be presumed to have risked going against his aim. (PTI)

Summary

  • A flight passenger was arrested after he assaulted the pilot in anger over a delay in taking off due to heavy fog. The assaulter was clearly in violation of the law, but spare a thought for passengers trapped by inordinate delays.

Even as Delhi shivers, tempers are flaring at its airport. On Monday, a passenger on a Delhi-to-Goa flight was arrested after he assaulted the pilot, who had stepped into the passenger cabin to announce a delay in taking off on account of heavy fog. While circumstances can get aggravating for passengers confined to a long metal tube for longer than they expect, what the irate passenger did was unpardonable.

 Turning violent is bad enough. That he made the aircraft’s pilot his target was worse, for that could have had implications for the flight’s departure that can be presumed to have risked going against his aim. Expectedly, the culprit is being slammed on social media; civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has also promised strict action. It’s unclear if the passenger wanted to de-board. Right now, security protocols don’t allow anyone off a plane in case of an inordinate delay without a serious reason. 

Just days ago, actor Radhika Apte posted on X how she and other passengers at Mumbai airport were locked in an aerobridge. Air travel can be a suffocating experience even for those who are not claustrophobic. Perhaps a thought should be spared for how unfree flying often feels.

