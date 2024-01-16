Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Opinion / Quick Edit/  Aircraft confinement: There must be a way out

Aircraft confinement: There must be a way out

Livemint

  • A flight passenger was arrested after he assaulted the pilot in anger over a delay in taking off due to heavy fog. The assaulter was clearly in violation of the law, but spare a thought for passengers trapped by inordinate delays.

That a passenger made the aircraft’s pilot his target was worse, for that could have had implications for the flight’s departure that can be presumed to have risked going against his aim.

Even as Delhi shivers, tempers are flaring at its airport. On Monday, a passenger on a Delhi-to-Goa flight was arrested after he assaulted the pilot, who had stepped into the passenger cabin to announce a delay in taking off on account of heavy fog. While circumstances can get aggravating for passengers confined to a long metal tube for longer than they expect, what the irate passenger did was unpardonable.

Even as Delhi shivers, tempers are flaring at its airport. On Monday, a passenger on a Delhi-to-Goa flight was arrested after he assaulted the pilot, who had stepped into the passenger cabin to announce a delay in taking off on account of heavy fog. While circumstances can get aggravating for passengers confined to a long metal tube for longer than they expect, what the irate passenger did was unpardonable.

Turning violent is bad enough. That he made the aircraft’s pilot his target was worse, for that could have had implications for the flight’s departure that can be presumed to have risked going against his aim. Expectedly, the culprit is being slammed on social media; civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has also promised strict action. It’s unclear if the passenger wanted to de-board. Right now, security protocols don’t allow anyone off a plane in case of an inordinate delay without a serious reason.

Hi! You're reading a premium article
Start 14 Days Free Trial

Turning violent is bad enough. That he made the aircraft’s pilot his target was worse, for that could have had implications for the flight’s departure that can be presumed to have risked going against his aim. Expectedly, the culprit is being slammed on social media; civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has also promised strict action. It’s unclear if the passenger wanted to de-board. Right now, security protocols don’t allow anyone off a plane in case of an inordinate delay without a serious reason.

Just days ago, actor Radhika Apte posted on X how she and other passengers at Mumbai airport were locked in an aerobridge. Air travel can be a suffocating experience even for those who are not claustrophobic. Perhaps a thought should be spared for how unfree flying often feels.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.