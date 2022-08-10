Airfare cap relief

The caps were imposed to keep fares in check at a time when competition levels in civil aviation had fallen and pandemic disruptions were causing excessive price surges, but not only have conditions broadly returned to normal now, a new carrier called Akasa has taken skywards, and Jet Airways is preparing for the same under new ownership. The sort of volatility seen earlier is unlikely. Even if so-called “revenge travel" after a long covid grounding were to send fares soaring, there’s no justification for state intervention in private pricing policies so long as the market rivalry is sufficiently strong. Whether it is, we’ll soon get to see. And if it isn’t, and price spikes persist, then it would be a matter for our regulator of competition.