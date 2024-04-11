Opinion
Airfares are soaring amid turbulence in civil aviation
Summary
- Airfares in India are soaring, especially on busy routes. Vistara’s flight cuts—or is there more to it?
With India’s civil aviation sector going through turbulence, fliers are being forced to tighten their budgetary belts, as airfares have soared at a dizzying angle. Busy routes have gone up by as much as 30% at the start of the summer rush.
