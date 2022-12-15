Airport snarls

When the government unveiled DigiYatra earlier this month, many fliers expected smoother flight experiences thanks to this app that uses facial recognition technology to grant users entry to airports. But passengers at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport have been in for a rude shock, with huge crowds and painfully long queues to contend with. Such has been the chaos and disgruntlement at its Terminal 3, in particular, that top government functionaries have had to respond. On Thursday, a meeting on the issue was reportedly chaired by the Union home secretary. A shortage of security staff has been cited as the reason for delayed boarding clearances amid a post-covid surge in air travel. Airlines have been asking passengers to show up at terminals an hour or more earlier than usual for their flights. This would likely have worsened the crowding. Fliers are being asked to download DigiYatra, and some early users have endorsed its benefits. But facial recognition technology remains controversial globally for scandalously high false identifications among those with non-Caucasian skin tones. Just how well India’s system works is unknown. But old-style security checks can’t be dropped.

