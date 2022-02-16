All set for a reset

While the ministry’s expectation of a “reset" is drawn from its policy initiatives, we could also ponder the possibility of an extraordinarily strong surge in consumer spending next year, a relief boom as witnessed in the West after the “Spanish Flu" of the early 20th century. That was attributed to a psycho-social shift in attitudes, a collective desire to live life to the fullest. That India’s globalized well-off will display similar behaviour once covid ceases to be a threat seems probable. Unlike in rich countries, our big spenders may be too few to impact overall demand much, but it would help the economy all the same.