Home >Opinion >Quick Edit >America should be kinder to foreign students

America should be kinder to foreign students

2 min read . Updated: 07 Jul 2020, 12:16 PM IST Livemint

  • Washington should reconsider its harsh visa rules for non-citizens enrolled in US universities. The ability to attract the world’s best minds has always been one of America’s greatest assets. Its government shouldn’t let the corona crisis take that away.

On Monday, the US declared that foreign students whose classes had gone fully online for the fall semester—which starts in September—would not be allowed entry. Those already there would be deported. This has come as a rude shock to thousands of Indians enrolled in US universities for undergrad and graduate programmes. Many of them are now in a quandary, even unsure of how they’ll complete their education. America’s inflexibility on visas is at odds with the efforts being made by its institutions to make the best of terrible circumstances.

Most US colleges had locked down in March and had their campuses vacated. It has been evident, though, that not all education can be done online, even if technology enables the live streaming of lab experiments, etc. Since the corona pandemic requires that students be kept safely apart, some varsities plan to reopen with only half the students on their rolls allowed onto campus at any given time. Princeton University, for example, has said it would invite its first- and third-year undergrads back on campus for its fall semester, with second- and final-year students asked to come next year for spring. Yet, regular classes would still be largely online, so those who choose not to return can still carry on with their studies. Whether taking the off-campus option would put their visa at risk remains unclear.

The US is the world’s favourite destination for higher studies. Its Ivy League universities, especially, have a reputational lead over the rest that looks unassailable. Indeed, analysts do not see the US losing its pole position this century so long as it retains a vibrant intellectual arena. Its ability to attract the finest minds from other countries has always been one of its greatest assets. For its own sake, it should not treat foreign students in such a cavalier fashion.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
ICICI Bank crosses 1 million users on its WhatsApp banking platform. (Bloomberg)

ICICI Bank crosses 1 million users on WhatsApp platform

2 min read . 12:00 PM IST
An increase in local hiring over the last few years since the US – the largest market for Indian IT firms - started curbing the visa issuances will help limit the impact on the Indian IT companies now, the Crisil report said ( Photo: iStock)

H1-B visa suspension to have 1,200 cr impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil

2 min read . 06 Jul 2020
File photo: AFP

Foreign students will have to leave US if their schools offer classes online

2 min read . 09:09 AM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout