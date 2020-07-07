America should be kinder to foreign students

On Monday, the US declared that foreign students whose classes had gone fully online for the fall semester—which starts in September—would not be allowed entry. Those already there would be deported. This has come as a rude shock to thousands of Indians enrolled in US universities for undergrad and graduate programmes. Many of them are now in a quandary, even unsure of how they’ll complete their education. America’s inflexibility on visas is at odds with the efforts being made by its institutions to make the best of terrible circumstances.

Most US colleges had locked down in March and had their campuses vacated in favour of online instruction . It has been evident, though, that not all education can be done online, even if technology enables the live streaming of lab experiments, etc. Since the corona pandemic requires that students be kept safely apart, some varsities plan to reopen with only half the students on their rolls allowed onto campus at any given time. Princeton University, for example, has said it would invite its first- and third-year undergrads back on campus for its fall semester, with second- and final-year students asked to come next year for spring. Yet, regular classes would still be largely online, so those who choose not to return can still carry on with their studies. Whether taking the off-campus option would put the visas of foreign students at risk remains unclear.

The US is the world’s favourite destination for higher studies. Its Ivy League universities, especially, have a reputational lead over the rest that looks unassailable. Indeed, analysts do not see the US losing its pole position this century so long as it retains a vibrant intellectual arena. Its ability to attract the finest minds from other countries has always been one of its greatest assets. For its own sake, it should not treat foreign students in such a cavalier fashion.





Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via