America should be kinder to foreign students

Most US colleges had locked down in March and had their campuses vacated in favour of online instruction . It has been evident, though, that not all education can be done online, even if technology enables the live streaming of lab experiments, etc. Since the corona pandemic requires that students be kept safely apart, some varsities plan to reopen with only half the students on their rolls allowed onto campus at any given time. Princeton University, for example, has said it would invite its first- and third-year undergrads back on campus for its fall semester, with second- and final-year students asked to come next year for spring. Yet, regular classes would still be largely online, so those who choose not to return can still carry on with their studies. Whether taking the off-campus option would put the visas of foreign students at risk remains unclear.