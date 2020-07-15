America should treat overseas students fairly

America also stood to lose. The absence of students in campuses would have affected local economies of shops, house renters etc that typically function around universities and student communities. The US department of Commerce estimates that international students contributed $45 billion to the American economy in 2018. This, by any standard, is significant. Besides the economic benefits, having international students in classrooms—even if virtual ones—helps enrich the learning experience by adding to the diversity of students which helps all, including American students, build a better-informed worldview. Had the move been implemented, it is possible some universities could have side-stepped it by restarting campus classes so that overseas students didn’t have to leave. But this would have risked spreading the infection. That would have been in nobody’s interest.