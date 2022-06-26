America’s setback

The US Supreme Court’s overturning of a federal ruling of 1973 that upheld the right to abortion will push this service out of reach for women in America’s conservative states and endanger the lives of those who try non-medical alternatives. That this should happen in an avowedly secular country is particularly alarming. In general, religious precepts must not shape policy or override scientific sense. Whatever the stated motive, there are numerous examples of unintended consequences. By one reading of Indian history, an attempt by Aurangzeb to ban usury put banks out of business, squeezed trade credit, dealt a blow to Surat as a busy port and made it hard for the once-thriving Mughal economy to recover.

