An Amazon-Reliance deal in the air: Whither, rivalry?

There’s word in the air that Reliance may sell about 40% of its retail business to Amazon for $20 billion. If such a deal goes through, it would turn two e-commerce rivals into allies, with serious implications for retail competition in India. Reliance’s chain of traditional outlets is the country’s largest, by far, and the only players that pose it any rivalry online are Amazon and Flipkart (owned by Walmart). Given how India’s retail space is shaping up, a market duopoly could potentially yield a monopoly at some point.

Sure, a partnership with Reliance would make sense for Amazon, since it lacks brick-and-mortar presence in a country of relatively low internet penetration. A hybrid approach has various advantages of cost and reach. But if the two join hands, Walmart-Flipkart would be their only competitor of significance, one the duo might be in a position to either muscle out of the reckoning, or effectively disarm.

Sure, a partnership with Reliance would make sense for Amazon, since it lacks brick-and-mortar presence in a country of relatively low internet penetration. A hybrid approach has various advantages of cost and reach. But if the two join hands, Walmart-Flipkart would be their only competitor of significance, one the duo might be in a position to either muscle out of the reckoning, or effectively disarm.

It’s unclear whether our anti-trust regulator would allow such a drastic reduction in market competition. Another riddle may lie in how an Amazon-Reliance deal would get past our maze of rules for foreign direct investment (FDI) in this sector. A 40% stake is less than the 51% allowed in multi-brand retail. Local rules allow 100% FDI in an e-com platform that merely links buyers and sellers, while barring FDI in an e-retail venture that owns the inventory it hawks. Reliance’s retail and e-com ventures, however, are two separate subsidiaries, and how the rules would apply seems hazy.