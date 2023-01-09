Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Opinion / Quick Edit /  An echo in Brasilia

An echo in Brasilia

1 min read . 11:00 PM ISTLivemint
Supporters of Brazil's ex-president Jair Bolsonaro leave the area while soldiers dismantle the camp they had set up in front of the Army headquarters in Brasilia, on January 9, 2023, a day after backers of the ex-president invaded the Congress, presidential palace and Supreme Court.

On Sunday, thousands of supporters of former president Jair Bolsonaro stormed the country’s seat of governance, enraged over his defeat in recent national elections, which they allege were rigged

Several world leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have condemned the actions of a mob in Brazil’s capital Brasilia. On Sunday, thousands of supporters of former president Jair Bolsonaro stormed the country’s seat of governance, enraged over his defeat in recent national elections, which they allege were rigged. The lack of concrete evidence for that charge mattered little to rioters and vandals who acted in ways that echoed what happened at the US Capitol complex on 6 January 2021, when crowds gathered in support of Donald Trump’s refusal to concede a clearly lost election and sought to thwart a peaceful shift in power. Bolsonaro’s political approach resembled Trump’s, and his followers presumably took some of their cues from America. As the world’s most heavily watched democracy, willy-nilly, the US has outsized influence over events in other parts of the world. It is incumbent upon the US, then, to uphold every single aspect of democracy as it ought to be rather than set a shocking poor example, as it did a little over two years ago. Similar logic operates for climate action: for everyone’s sake, the US commitment must get bipartisan.

Several world leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have condemned the actions of a mob in Brazil’s capital Brasilia. On Sunday, thousands of supporters of former president Jair Bolsonaro stormed the country’s seat of governance, enraged over his defeat in recent national elections, which they allege were rigged. The lack of concrete evidence for that charge mattered little to rioters and vandals who acted in ways that echoed what happened at the US Capitol complex on 6 January 2021, when crowds gathered in support of Donald Trump’s refusal to concede a clearly lost election and sought to thwart a peaceful shift in power. Bolsonaro’s political approach resembled Trump’s, and his followers presumably took some of their cues from America. As the world’s most heavily watched democracy, willy-nilly, the US has outsized influence over events in other parts of the world. It is incumbent upon the US, then, to uphold every single aspect of democracy as it ought to be rather than set a shocking poor example, as it did a little over two years ago. Similar logic operates for climate action: for everyone’s sake, the US commitment must get bipartisan.

View Full Image
Supporters of Brazil's far-right ex-president Jair Bolsonaro leave the area while soldiers dismantle the camp they had set up in front of the Army headquarters in Brasilia, on January 9, 2023, a day after backers of the ex-president invaded the Congress, presidential palace and Supreme Court. - Brazilian security forces locked down the area around Congress, the presidential palace and the Supreme Court Monday, a day after supporters of ex-president Jair Bolsonaro stormed the seat of power in riots that triggered an international outcry. Hardline Bolsonaro supporters have been protesting outside army bases calling for a military intervention to stop Lula from taking power since his election win. (Photo by Mauro PIMENTEL / AFP)
Click on the image to enlarge
View Full Image
Supporters of Brazil's far-right ex-president Jair Bolsonaro leave the area while soldiers dismantle the camp they had set up in front of the Army headquarters in Brasilia, on January 9, 2023, a day after backers of the ex-president invaded the Congress, presidential palace and Supreme Court. - Brazilian security forces locked down the area around Congress, the presidential palace and the Supreme Court Monday, a day after supporters of ex-president Jair Bolsonaro stormed the seat of power in riots that triggered an international outcry. Hardline Bolsonaro supporters have been protesting outside army bases calling for a military intervention to stop Lula from taking power since his election win. (Photo by Mauro PIMENTEL / AFP)
Click on the image to enlarge
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP