An economic inefficiency we can’t ignore

Economies work best when resources are allocated optimally. That includes labour, the work that is put in. But India seems caught in an inefficiency trap. Workers headed home to their villages have left a labour scarcity in industrial towns, even as rural employment opportunities remain rather few. This has happened because far too many out-of-town workers found themselves abandoned in cities under lockdown, with neither employers nor governments helping much. This led to what’s perhaps the worst distress migration in Indian history, not to speak of a humanitarian crisis. Business closures caused mass urban unemployment, but now rural joblessness is soaring as workers return to the refuge of their homes in the hinterland.

To address the problem, the government has allotted an additional ₹40,000 crore to India’s jobs scheme under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), taking its budget for 2020-21 above ₹1 trillion. This looks likely to prove inadequate, given that hundreds of thousands of migrants are still trudging along highways away from urban sprawls. Wages offered under MGNREGA were upped in April, from ₹182 to ₹202 per person. This is too small an increase. Moreover, the limit of 100 work days per year for a member of each rural family needs to be raised. Perhaps an urban scheme needs to be activated, too.

To address the problem, the government has allotted an additional ₹40,000 crore to India's jobs scheme under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), taking its budget for 2020-21 above ₹1 trillion. This looks likely to prove inadequate, given that hundreds of thousands of migrants are still trudging along highways away from urban sprawls. Wages offered under MGNREGA were upped in April, from ₹182 to ₹202 per person. This is too small an increase. Moreover, the limit of 100 work days per year for a member of each rural family needs to be raised. Perhaps an urban scheme needs to be activated, too.

Today’s urban labour shortage will not be easy to fix. Workers are reportedly reluctant to get back to the very cities that left them to their fate. Their suffering calls for a serious bout of introspection on the part of employers as well as governments. The West discovered long ago that capitalist hire-and-fire is a popularly acceptable policy only if a State-provided safety net exists. To resolve our current problem, we need to rethink our social contract.