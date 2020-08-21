An election haunted by a pandemic

The assembly elections to be held in Bihar this autumn will be India’s first major post-covid polls, and the Election Commission issued special guidelines for the exercise on Friday. All voters must wear masks and will be given gloves at polling stations as they sign up to press voting machine buttons. To avoid crowding, a maximum 1,000 electors can cast their votes at a single station, down from 1,500 earlier. Covid patients in quarantine will get to exercise their franchise, as they must, but will be allowed to vote only in the final hour of polling, presumably after most of the rest are done with it.

Other guidelines suggest that electioneering will have to be a tame affair. A door-to-door campaign can feature no more than five people. Roadshows can have no more than five vehicles. So, it may be goodbye to all those kitschy Bhojpuri songs blaring from loudspeakers atop SUVs, not to speak of other elements that give elections such a carnivalesque air in India.

With coronavirus still raging in Bihar, many would have preferred a six-month deferral of the polls, but a need to stick to constitutional requirements must have prevailed. Postal voting was reportedly being considered at one time, but it’s unclear if it would have worked. So we will now have elections that, for all the measures being taken, would still expose millions to corona infection. This, in a state with a healthcare system that’s easily among the country’s weakest. All said, we could be staring at a poor voter turnout, which would cast doubt on the validity of the outcome. It’s hard to tell which party that might work in favour of. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of the Janata Dal United, who rules the state in alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party, drew severe flak for his handling of the pandemic and allegedly failing Bihari migrant labourers who got stranded in various parts of the country after India locked itself down. But the opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal doesn’t seem to have got its act together yet, nor the Congress, a much smaller player.

