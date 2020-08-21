An election haunted by a pandemic

With coronavirus still raging in Bihar, many would have preferred a six-month deferral of the polls, but a need to stick to constitutional requirements must have prevailed. Postal voting was reportedly being considered at one time, but it’s unclear if it would have worked. So we will now have elections that, for all the measures being taken, would still expose millions to corona infection. This, in a state with a healthcare system that’s easily among the country’s weakest. All said, we could be staring at a poor voter turnout, which would cast doubt on the validity of the outcome. It’s hard to tell which party that might work in favour of. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of the Janata Dal United, who rules the state in alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party, drew severe flak for his handling of the pandemic and allegedly failing Bihari migrant labourers who got stranded in various parts of the country after India locked itself down. But the opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal doesn’t seem to have got its act together yet, nor the Congress, a much smaller player.