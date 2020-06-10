An eye on fake news

Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited, which functions under the country's ministry of information and broadcasting, has invited bids for providing services related to “fact verification and disinformation detection" on social media platforms. Their job: to “identify key influencers behind disinformation" and their geo-location. This is ostensibly to check fake news and misinformation. But if adequate checks aren’t placed, it risks opening up the possibility of mass government surveillance of people through the use of such information.

There is no denying that fake news and disinformation on social media are serious problems faced around the world. In India, unverified inflammatory posts are known to have been used to fan even mob lynching and sectarian clashes. Some of this has to do with the nature of social media which allows for attention-grabbing forwards to easily gain virality thanks to unsuspecting users who are typically unaware of the veracity of the information they further share.

This necessitates some regulatory oversight of the information that circulates in the virtual world. But simultaneous checks and clarity of action are also needed. Without a clear-cut definition of what constitutes fake news, for instance, a fact-checking agency working for the government can potentially become a source of harassment. It can also lead to legal ambiguity over conversations. Will a rhetorical flourish used by a political opponent on social media, for example, be construed as falsehood and criminalised? Self-regulation usually is the most effective, and the government was right in asking social media platforms to use technology to curb fake news. If the Centre now wants to take the task upon itself, it must first ensure that rigourous checks are put in place and rules are formulated transparently after multi-stakeholder discussions. Without these, it risks stepping on the freedom of speech of people.

