An eye on fake news

This necessitates some regulatory oversight of the information that circulates in the virtual world. But simultaneous checks and clarity of action are also needed. Without a clear-cut definition of what constitutes fake news, for instance, a fact-checking agency working for the government can potentially become a source of harassment. It can also lead to legal ambiguity over conversations. Will a rhetorical flourish used by a political opponent on social media, for example, be construed as falsehood and criminalised? Self-regulation usually is the most effective, and the government was right in asking social media platforms to use technology to curb fake news. If the Centre now wants to take the task upon itself, it must first ensure that rigourous checks are put in place and rules are formulated transparently after multi-stakeholder discussions. Without these, it risks stepping on the freedom of speech of people.