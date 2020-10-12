An ID for property

The idea seems inspired by Peruvian economist Hernando de Soto, whose 2000 book The Mystery of Capital explored what kept some countries trapped in poverty and argued that institutional protection of property made a huge difference. As he saw it, the poor simply needed to be given ownership of the land they lived on, an asset they could then pledge for funds to improve their lot. If Svamitva succeeds in this, millions may be able to escape hard-scrabble lives. De Soto, though, even called for encroached public land to be awarded to squatters. This doesn’t seem feasible. Also, any exercise that betrays too radical a redistributive motive could provoke resistance. But a beginning has been made.