Home >Opinion >Quick Edit >An ID for property
PM Modi launched the physical distribution of Property Cards under the SVAMITVA Scheme through video conference, in New Delhi on Sunday

An ID for property

1 min read . 09:35 PM IST Livemint

The poor simply needed to be given ownership of the land they lived on, an asset they could then pledge for funds to improve their lot. If Svamitva succeeds in this, millions may be able to escape hard-scrabble lives.

Sunday saw Prime Minister Narendra Modi kick off the distribution of property cards to an initial lot of rural beneficiaries of the Centre’s Svamitva scheme. Its full name, Survey of Villages and Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas, is quite a mouthful but its intent is simple. The project aims to map all villages and hand their residents handy cards that could serve as legal titles of property for use as collateral to obtain loans.

The idea seems inspired by Peruvian economist Hernando de Soto, whose 2000 book The Mystery of Capital explored what kept some countries trapped in poverty and argued that institutional protection of property made a huge difference. As he saw it, the poor simply needed to be given ownership of the land they lived on, an asset they could then pledge for funds to improve their lot. If Svamitva succeeds in this, millions may be able to escape hard-scrabble lives. De Soto, though, even called for encroached public land to be awarded to squatters. This doesn’t seem feasible. Also, any exercise that betrays too radical a redistributive motive could provoke resistance. But a beginning has been made.

