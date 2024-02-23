An MSP hike for sugarcane: Calculated sweetening
Summary
- The government has hiked the centrally set price to be paid to sugarcane farmers for their produce. Damage control? Our farm sector needs a hearty debate.
Late on Wednesday, the government hiked the centrally set price to be paid to sugarcane farmers for their produce to ₹340 per quintal in 2024-25 from ₹315 in the prior year. With farmers in confrontation with New Delhi, discomfited by discontent on display, this move would have to be interpreted in the context of national elections just ahead.