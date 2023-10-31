An X axis problem
The dramatic changes at the company—from its mass layoffs to a whimsical rebranding exercise—have hurt the confidence of advertisers.
X, formerly Twitter, continues to bleed value, with the Elon Musk-owned platform now reportedly seen to be worth $19 billion, based on the pricing of stock grants vested by the company in its employees. This represents a nearly 57% decline from the $44 billion that Musk paid to buy the company last year. To be sure, the decline has slowed after an initial sharp drop, as estimated, but this is hardly consolation for its new owner.