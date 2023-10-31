An X axis problem

X, formerly Twitter, continues to bleed value, with the Elon Musk-owned platform now reportedly seen to be worth $19 billion, based on the pricing of stock grants vested by the company in its employees. This represents a nearly 57% decline from the $44 billion that Musk paid to buy the company last year. To be sure, the decline has slowed after an initial sharp drop, as estimated, but this is hardly consolation for its new owner.

Musk has bet on turning it from a micro-blogging platform into an “everything app", but there’s little evidence so far that his strategy is working. Of course, it may yet be premature to make a judgement. The platform has rolled out subscriptions, and these may take time to build. Still, the dramatic changes at the company—from its mass layoffs to a whimsical rebranding exercise—have hurt the confidence of advertisers. Revenue from this crucial source has dropped to less than half, even as the gains made elsewhere are blurry.

All this, even as banks behind the debt Musk took to fund his purchase stare at losses. The company will have to show signs of a turnaround soon. Time, which runs on the X-axis, is an independent variable. Profit is not.

