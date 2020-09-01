Another call drop

Bharti Airtel has stronger finances and might not sweat much to cough up the money. But for Vodafone-Idea, a decade seems too short a stretch. Back-of-the-envelope calculations suggest it will struggle to make its payments. Its survival has been in some doubt ever since it was hit by the AGR demand. To pull through, it may need its owners to infuse fresh capital. Attempts to raise tariffs could send its customers porting out in favour of rivals, unless Jio and Airtel up theirs simultaneously, which would smack of cartelization. If Vodafone-Idea folds up or sells out, the private segment of this market will turn into a duopoly. Averting this outcome won’t be easy. And nor will the job of our Competition Commission