Home / Opinion / Quick Edit /  Another K pattern

New Delhi: At first glance, a 6.3% expansion in gross domestic product that India reported on Wednesday for the July-September quarter would seem healthy against the backdrop of all the problems other economies are beset with. But scratch the surface and some unexpected data points show up. Agricultural output, for one, grew 4.6% from a year earlier in the second quarter of 2022-23. This is notably strong for a sector that is used to lower trend growth. At the same time, manufacturing output declined by 4.3%. This is a bigger negative surprise than the positive one on agriculture, especially given the high priority awarded to the sector by policymakers. The divergence between India’s primary and secondary sectors resembles the income-wise ‘K-shaped’ recovery that our economy has seen after the covid shock. So long as such uneven outcomes persist, our policymakers will have a lot to worry about. Be that as it may, the headline growth figure is in line with the Reserve Bank of India’s projection. There is little evidence so far that its monetary tightening is hurting overall economic growth. Still, with inflation under 7% in October, Mint Street might soon ease the pace of its rate hikes.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout