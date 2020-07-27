Reports say that India has banned 47 mobile apps judged to be clones or variants of the 59 Chinese apps shown the exit late last month. The list of these apps is awaited, but like the 59 banned on 29 June, they’re suspected to have stealthily sent user data to servers located outside India, thus posing a threat to the country’s sovereignty, national security and public order, as the government has it.

Chinese apps were fast gaining popularity in India before a mid-June border skirmish soured relations between Beijing and New Delhi. Among the actions taken by India was a ban on such widely-used apps as TikTok and CamScanner. These were thought to be acting on behalf of China’s authoritarian government, which is seen to have scant regard for international norms and individual freedoms. The charges may not have been proven, but given the prevailing tensions with China, the government can hardly be faulted for taking action. The thing with apps, though, is that they can easily adopt a new identity and sneak back in. That may be what prompted India’s follow-up ban.

It’s possible that only a small fraction of apps operating in India have secret backdoor access granted to spies and other data gatherers in Beijing. But that’s bad enough. Unless these apps turn their operations completely transparent, and allow Indian sleuths to check how tightly their data is guarded, suspicions cannot be put to rest. If the ban means Indians will be deprived of some common utilities—such as a good scanner—then that can be put down to collateral damage. It's unfortunate, but once hostilities break out, this kind of thing happens.

